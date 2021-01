ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON

UK PM Johnson gives news conference at Downing Street

Start: 27 Jan 2021 17:03 GMT

End: 27 Jan 2021 18:03 GMT

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives news conference at Downing Street with Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, Jonathan Van-Tam and Chief Scientific Adviser, Patrick Vallance

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com