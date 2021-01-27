Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY DAVOS-MEETING/RUTTE

Por REUTERSJAN 27
27 de Enero de 2021

Dutch PM Mark Rutte addresses virtual Davos WEF

Start: 27 Jan 2021 07:57 GMT

End: 27 Jan 2021 08:45 GMT

DAVOS - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley attend a virtual Davos World Economic Forum debate on food systems.

SCHEDULE:

0800-0845GMT - debate on "Food systems"

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: WEF

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters