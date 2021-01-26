ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

House delivers article of impeachment against Trump

Start: 25 Jan 2021 23:46 GMT

End: 26 Jan 2021 01:15 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - The House of Representatives will deliver to the U.S. Senate an article of impeachment against former U.S. President Donald Trump, asserting his role in inciting the riot at the Capitol on January 6. Impeachment managers appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hand deliver the article to the Senate.

==

SCHEDULE (TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE):

2355GMT APPROX - Photo opportunity of impeachment article and managers walking by Will Rogers statue in Capitol. **UNRESTRICTED POOL - ACCESS ALL**

2356GMT APPROX - Photo opportunity of impeachment article and managers walking through Statuary Hall in Capitol. **UNRESTRICTED POOL - ACCESS ALL**

2357GMT APPROX - Photo opportunity of impeachment article and managers walking through Capitol Rotunda. **UNRESTRICTED POOL - ACCESS ALL**

TIME TBD - House manager and impeachment article arriving at Senate. **SENATE TV - ACCESS ALL**

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL/SENATE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com