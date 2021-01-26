ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HARRIS-FAUCI

Vice President Harris receives second COVID-19 vaccine dose
Start: 26 Jan 2021 21:00 GMT
End: 26 Jan 2021 22:00 GMT
BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff receive their second vaccine doses. Dr. Anthony Fauci and NIH Director Francis Collins are also expected to attend.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com