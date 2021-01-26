ADVISORY -FLASH-2003-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWZEALAND

New Zealand may approve a COVID-19 vaccine next week

Start: 26 Jan 2021 03:28 GMT

End: 26 Jan 2021 03:31 GMT

WELLINGTON: New Zealand may approve a COVID-19 vaccine next week

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com