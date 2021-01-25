ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/PENTAGON --POSSIBLE

Vice President Harris swears in Secretary of Defense Austin
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – Vice President Kamala Harris will ceremonially swear-in Lloyd J. Austin III as Secretary of Defense. Roosevelt Room, White House.
