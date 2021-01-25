ADVISORY FRANCE-BUSINESSES/MACRON

Macron holds video call with foreign heads of businesses
Start: 25 Jan 2021 09:45 GMT
End: 25 Jan 2021 10:30 GMT
PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron holds a video conference with heads of foreign businesses during the Choose France summit.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE FRANCE
DIGITAL: NO USE FRANCE
Source: FRENCH PRESIDENCY
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com