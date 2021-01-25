Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/ARRIVALS

Por REUTERSJAN 25
25 de Enero de 2021

EU FMs make statements on arrival at foreign affairs council

Start: 25 Jan 2021 07:02 GMT

End: 25 Jan 2021 08:15 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers make statements on arrival at foreign affairs council.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Arrivals

0800GMT - Meeting starts (roundtable)

