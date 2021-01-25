ADVISORY DAVOS-MEETING/ASTRAZENECA

AstraZeneca CEO speaks at virtual WEF meeting
Start: 25 Jan 2021 11:00 GMT
End: 25 Jan 2021 12:00 GMT
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot will speak at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum amid concerns about the British drugmaker's problems producing the COVID-19 vaccine.
