ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/SUMMIT-NETHERLANDS

US, UK & China join Dutch Climate Adaptation Summit
Start: 25 Jan 2021 13:01 GMT
End: 25 Jan 2021 14:45 GMT
AMSTERDAM - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres are among high-level speakers to address the Climate Adaptation Summit in the Netherlands.
SCHEDULE:
1255GMT Opening session begins
Order of speakers TBC
Speakers expected to appear by video link at the opening ceremony include Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Han Zheng, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
