ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWZEALAND

New Zealand officials hold newser probable Covid case
Start: 24 Jan 2021 02:53 GMT
End: 24 Jan 2021 03:50 GMT
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield hold a news conference to discuss an investigation into a probable community coronavirus case, the country’s first in months.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND
DIGITAL: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS
Source: TVNZ
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: New Zealand
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com