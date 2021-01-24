ADVISORY --FLASH--7051-NETHERLANDS-AUSTRALIA/DRUGS-ARREST FILE

Dutch police arrest alleged Asian drug syndicate kingpin

Start: 24 Jan 2021 04:14 GMT

End: 24 Jan 2021 04:19 GMT

SCHIPHOL, NETHERLANDS / UNKNOWN LOCATION, AUSTRALIA - Dutch police said on Saturday (January 23) they had arrested the alleged leader of an Asian drug syndicate who is listed as one of the world's most-wanted fugitives and has been compared to Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART NO RESALE

DIGITAL: PART NO RESALE

Source: REUTERS / AUSTRALIAN FEDERAL POLICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com