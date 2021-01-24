ADVISORY --FLASH-7003-CHINA-ACCIDENT/MINE

China rescues first person from Shandong gold mine -state media
Start: 24 Jan 2021 04:35 GMT
End: 24 Jan 2021 04:37 GMT
QIXIA, CHINA - A miner was rescued from a gold mine in northern China on Sunday morning, state media said, after 14 days trapped below ground following an explosion.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST:
DIGITAL:
Source: CCTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / MANDARIN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com