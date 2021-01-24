ADVISORY DAVOS-MEETING/CRYSTAL AWARDS

Davos Crystal Awards honouring artists and cultural leaders

Start: 24 Jan 2021 18:00 GMT

End: 24 Jan 2021 18:44 GMT

DAVOS - 27th Crystal Awards honouring exceptional artists and cultural leaders at Davos 2021.

SCHEDULE:

1800-1900GMT

- Join Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, in welcoming participants, with special remarks by Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation.

- Immediately after the welcome message, Hilde Schwab, Chair of the World Arts Forum, and photographer Platon will host the 27th Crystal Awards honouring exceptional artists and cultural leaders.

- This session will close with the world premiere of "See Me: A Global Concert", a shared expression of trust, connection and hope. This unique cinematic journey features orchestras and choirs in Beijing, Drakensberg, Florence, Kabul, Philadelphia, Vienna and São Paulo, with the cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Music Director Marin Alsop. The concert was filmed on location despite the challenges of COVID-19 and was made possible with major support from Intesa Sanpaolo.

PUBLIC SPEAKERS TAKING PART:

Hilde Schwab - Chairperson and Co-Founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, World Economic Forum Geneva

Platon - Photographer and Founder, The People's Portfolio

Marin Alsop - Music Director, Baltimore Symphony

Klaus Schwab - Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum Geneva

Guy Parmelin - President of the Swiss Confederation and Federal Councillor for Economic Affairs, Education and Research, Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research of Switzerland

Carlo Messina - Chief Executive Officer, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

Sebastião Salgado - Photographer and Photojournalist

David Adjaye - Architect, Adjaye Associates

