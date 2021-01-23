ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX

SpaceX launches dozens of small satellites

Start: 23 Jan 2021 14:27 GMT

End: 23 Jan 2021 14:35 GMT

--POSTPONED DUE TO BAD WEATHER-

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FROM FRIDAY, JAN. 22

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, USA - SpaceX launches the Transporter 1 mission, a rideshre flight to a sun-synchronous orbit with dozens of small microsatellites and nanosatellites for commercial and government customers.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE.

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE.

Source: SPACEX

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com