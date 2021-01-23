ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/KERRY

Kerry, Biden officials discuss climate change with U.S. mayors

Start: 23 Jan 2021 21:14 GMT

End: 23 Jan 2021 22:10 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS, USA - U.S. Department of State Special Presidential Envoy on Climate John Kerry, White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, and U.S. Department of Labor Secretary-designate Marty Walsh participate in a climate conversation at the U.S. Conference of Mayors 89th winter meeting online with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcette and Des Moines Mayor T.M. Franklin "Frank" Cownie.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST COURTESY ON-SCREEN OR IN ACCOMPANYING TEXT 'UNITED STATES CONFERENCE OF MAYORS

//

DIGITAL: MUST COURTESY ON-SCREEN OR IN ACCOMPANYING TEXT 'UNITED STATES CONFERENCE OF MAYORS

Source: UNITED STATES CONFERENCE OF MAYORS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com