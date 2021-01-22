ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-SPAHN--TIME UPDATED

German health minister holds news conference on pandemic

Start: 22 Jan 2021 08:45 GMT

End: 22 Jan 2021 10:00 GMT

BERLIN - Senior German health officials, including Health Minister Jens Spahn, hold a news conference in Berlin to discuss the country's lockdown in the coronavirus pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Spahn and health officials hold news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com