ADVISORY DAVOS-MEETING/CRYSTAL AWARDS

Davos Crystal Awards honouring artists and cultural leaders
Start: 24 Jan 2021 17:55 GMT
End: 24 Jan 2021 19:00 GMT
DAVOS - 27th Crystal Awards honouring exceptional artists and cultural leaders at Davos 2021.
--
SCHEDULE:
1800-1900GMT
- Join Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, in welcoming participants, with special remarks by Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation.
- Immediately after the welcome message, Hilde Schwab, Chair of the World Arts Forum, and photographer Platon will host the 27th Crystal Awards honouring exceptional artists and cultural leaders.
- This session will close with the world premiere of "See Me: A Global Concert", a shared expression of trust, connection and hope. This unique cinematic journey features orchestras and choirs in Beijing, Drakensberg, Florence, Kabul, Philadelphia, Vienna and São Paulo, with the cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Music Director Marin Alsop. The concert was filmed on location despite the challenges of COVID-19 and was made possible with major support from Intesa Sanpaolo.
PUBLIC SPEAKERS TAKING PART:
Hilde Schwab - Chairperson and Co-Founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, World Economic Forum Geneva
Platon - Photographer and Founder, The People's Portfolio
Marin Alsop - Music Director, Baltimore Symphony
Klaus Schwab - Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum Geneva
Guy Parmelin - President of the Swiss Confederation and Federal Councillor for Economic Affairs, Education and Research, Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research of Switzerland
Carlo Messina - Chief Executive Officer, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
Sebastião Salgado - Photographer and Photojournalist
David Adjaye - Architect, Adjaye Associates
