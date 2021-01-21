ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/PROTESTS -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Possible protests on the day of Biden's inauguration

Start: 20 Jan 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 20 Jan 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO LACK OF TURN OUT.

EDITORS NOTE: REUTERS WILL MONITOR FOR PROTESTS ON THE DAY - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

==

WASHINGTON DC - The FBI has warned of armed protests being planned for Washington and all 50 U.S. state capitals in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: TBC

DIGITAL: TBC

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com