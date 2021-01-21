ADVISORY USA-CONGRESS/SCHUMER-DEMOCRATS

Schumer meets with new Democratic Senators

Start: 21 Jan 2021 17:15 GMT

End: 21 Jan 2021 17:15 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer meets with new Democratic Senators Jon Ossoff, Alex Padilla, and Raphael Warnock. (Live photo spray expected)

