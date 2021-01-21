ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-USA

Fauci addresses WHO executive board meeting

Start: 21 Jan 2021 09:10 GMT

End: 21 Jan 2021 09:25 GMT

GENEVA - Tony Fauci, head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, is due to address the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO) a day after the Biden administration took office saying it would reverse a Trump decision to quit the U.N. agency.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Fauci address

