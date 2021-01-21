ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-USA

Fauci addresses WHO executive board meeting
Start: 21 Jan 2021 09:10 GMT
End: 21 Jan 2021 09:25 GMT
GENEVA - Tony Fauci, head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, is due to address the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO) a day after the Biden administration took office saying it would reverse a Trump decision to quit the U.N. agency.
SCHEDULE:
TIME TBC - Fauci address
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
Source: WHO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com