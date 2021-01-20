ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/INAUGURATION

Joe Biden is inaugurated as the next U.S. President
Start: 20 Jan 2021 22:26 GMT
End: 20 Jan 2021 22:49 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are inaugurated as the next president and vice president of the United States.EXPECTED ATTENDEEES:
Vice President Mike Pence.
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts
Rev. Leo O'Donovan, former president of Georgetown University, who will deliver the invocation;
Andrea Hall, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 3920, who will lead the Pledge of Allegiance;
Singer Lady Gaga, who will perform the National Anthem;
national youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman, who will deliver a poetry reading;
singer Jennifer Lopez, who will make a musical performance;
and Rev. Silvester Beaman, pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, who will deliver the benediction.
EXPECTED SCHEDULE:
2245GMT Biden swears in Day One Presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony
