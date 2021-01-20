ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/INAUGURATION

Joe Biden is inaugurated as the next U.S. President

Start: 20 Jan 2021 22:26 GMT

End: 20 Jan 2021 22:49 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are inaugurated as the next president and vice president of the United States.EXPECTED ATTENDEEES:

Vice President Mike Pence.

Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts

Rev. Leo O'Donovan, former president of Georgetown University, who will deliver the invocation;

Andrea Hall, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 3920, who will lead the Pledge of Allegiance;

Singer Lady Gaga, who will perform the National Anthem;

national youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman, who will deliver a poetry reading;

singer Jennifer Lopez, who will make a musical performance;

and Rev. Silvester Beaman, pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, who will deliver the benediction.

EXPECTED SCHEDULE:

2245GMT Biden swears in Day One Presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony

