ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/INAUGURATION -- UPDATED DETAILS

Joe Biden is inaugurated as the next U.S. President

Start: 20 Jan 2021 14:04 GMT

End: 20 Jan 2021 15:04 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are inaugurated as the next president and vice president of the United States.EXPECTED ATTENDEEES:

Vice President Mike Pence.

Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts

Rev. Leo O'Donovan, former president of Georgetown University, who will deliver the invocation;

Andrea Hall, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 3920, who will lead the Pledge of Allegiance;

Singer Lady Gaga, who will perform the National Anthem;

national youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman, who will deliver a poetry reading;

singer Jennifer Lopez, who will make a musical performance;

and Rev. Silvester Beaman, pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, who will deliver the benediction.

EXPECTED SCHEDULE:

1404GMT - Biden and family attend church service ahead of inauguration

1420GMT APPROX - Live view of preparations on West Front of Capitol

1445GMT - George W. and Laura Bush arrive at the White House

1454GMT - Biden and family leave church service ahead of inauguration

1504GMT - BArak and Michele Obama arrive at the White House

1600GMT APPROX - Guests arrive for inauguration ceremony

1630GMT APPROX - Start of ceremony

TIME TBC - Biden/Harris and their families arrive to Capitol to greet attendees and take their seats

TIME TBC - Rev. Leo O'Donovan invocation

TIME TBC - Lady Gaga sings National Anthem

1645GMT APPROX - Harris is sworn-in

1700GMT APPROX - Biden is sworn-in

1715GMT APPROX - Biden remarks

TIME TBC - End of ceremony

TIME TBC - Biden goes inside Capitol to sign documents

TIME TBC - Pence departs Capitol

1815GMT APPROX - Biden participates in Pass in Review ceremony

TIME TBC - Biden departs Capitol

2000GMT APPROX - - In one of his first actions as President of the United States, Joe Biden is joined by former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton as he lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

TIME TBC - Biden is escorted to White House

TIME TBC - Virtual parade

TIME TBC - fireworks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com