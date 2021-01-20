ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/INAUGURATION-CAPITOL -- UPDATED DETAILS

Joe Biden is inaugurated as the next U.S. President
Start: 20 Jan 2021 10:18 GMT
End: 20 Jan 2021 12:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are inaugurated as the next president and vice president of the United States.EXPECTED ATTENDEEES:
Vice President Mike Pence.
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts
Rev. Leo O'Donovan, former president of Georgetown University, who will deliver the invocation;
Andrea Hall, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 3920, who will lead the Pledge of Allegiance;
Singer Lady Gaga, who will perform the National Anthem;
national youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman, who will deliver a poetry reading;
singer Jennifer Lopez, who will make a musical performance;
and Rev. Silvester Beaman, pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, who will deliver the benediction.
EXPECTED SCHEDULE:
1015GMT - Live view of the Washington D.C. Capitol building ahead of and on inauguration day.
1330GMT APPROX - Biden expected to attend church service
1400GMT APPROX - Live view of preparations on West Front of Capitol
1600GMT APPROX - Guests arrive for inauguration ceremony
1630GMT APPROX - Start of ceremony
TIME TBC - Biden/Harris and their families arrive to Capitol to greet attendees and take their seats
TIME TBC - Rev. Leo O'Donovan invocation
TIME TBC - Lady Gaga sings National Anthem
1645GMT APPROX - Harris is sworn-in
1700GMT APPROX - Biden is sworn-in
1715GMT APPROX - Biden remarks
TIME TBC - End of ceremony
TIME TBC - Biden goes inside Capitol to sign documents
TIME TBC - Pence departs Capitol
1815GMT APPROX - Biden participates in Pass in Review ceremony
TIME TBC - Biden departs Capitol
2000GMT APPROX - - In one of his first actions as President of the United States, Joe Biden is joined by former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton as he lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
TIME TBC - Biden is escorted to White House
TIME TBC - Virtual parade
TIME TBC - fireworks
