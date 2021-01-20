ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-DAY/PROTESTS -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Protesters call for Australia's national day to change date

Start: 25 Jan 2021 21:50 GMT

End: 25 Jan 2021 23:20 GMT

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - With official events cancelled, Australia Day celebrations will look noticeably different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but protesters are still expected to rally and demand that the country's national day be changed, as the date marks the arrival of Britain's First Fleet in 1788 and subsequent colonisation of indigenous Australians.

