ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/PROTESTS -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Possible protests on the day of Biden's inauguration
Start: 20 Jan 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 20 Jan 2021 12:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: REUTERS WILL MONITOR FOR PROTESTS ON THE DAY - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES
==
WASHINGTON DC - The FBI has warned of armed protests being planned for Washington and all 50 U.S. state capitals in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: TBC
DIGITAL: TBC
Source: TBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com