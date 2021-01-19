ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/INAUGURATION-TRUMP DEPARTURE

Donald Trump departs Joint Base Andrews

Start: 20 Jan 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 20 Jan 2021 14:00 GMT

JOINT BASE ANDREWS - Donald Trump flies to Florida from Joint Base Andrews after a turbulent end to his presidency.

SCHEDULE:

1230GMT APPROX - Departs White House (NOT EXPECTED LIVE)

1300GMT APPROX - Departs Joint Base Andrews (EXPECTED LIVE)

