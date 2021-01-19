ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/INAUGURATION-TRUMP DEPARTURE

Donald Trump departs Joint Base Andrews
Start: 20 Jan 2021 13:00 GMT
End: 20 Jan 2021 14:00 GMT
JOINT BASE ANDREWS - Donald Trump flies to Florida from Joint Base Andrews after a turbulent end to his presidency.
SCHEDULE:
1230GMT APPROX - Departs White House (NOT EXPECTED LIVE)
1300GMT APPROX - Departs Joint Base Andrews (EXPECTED LIVE)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com