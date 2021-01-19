ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/ARRIVAL

President-elect Joe Biden travels to Washington

Start: 19 Jan 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 19 Jan 2021 12:00 GMT

Joint Base Andrews - President-elect Joe Biden travels to Washington, D.C. ahead of his inauguration.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com