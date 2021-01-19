ADVISORY ITALY-POLITICS/CONTE

Italian PM Conte faces vote of confidence in upper Chamber
Start: 19 Jan 2021 08:35 GMT
End: 19 Jan 2021 09:47 GMT
ROME - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addresses the upper house house of parliament as faces a vote of confidence. The upper house is expected to vote early afternoon.
SCHEDULE:
0830GMT - Conte expected to speak
TIME TBC - Vote in the upper house
