ADVISORY ITALY-POLITICS/CONTE

Italian PM Conte faces vote of confidence in upper Chamber

Start: 19 Jan 2021 08:35 GMT

End: 19 Jan 2021 09:47 GMT

ROME - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addresses the upper house house of parliament as faces a vote of confidence. The upper house is expected to vote early afternoon.

0830GMT - Conte expected to speak

TIME TBC - Vote in the upper house

