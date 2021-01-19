ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-PANEL

Interim report on global handling of the pandemic
Start: 19 Jan 2021 13:14 GMT
End: 19 Jan 2021 14:13 GMT
GENEVA - An independent panel of experts headed by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is to present its interim report on the global handling of the pandemic to the WHO Executive Board. The report issued on Monday said that Chinese officials could have applied public health measures more forcefully in January to curb the initial COVID-19 outbreak, and criticized the WHO for not declaring an international emergency until Jan. 30.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO RESALE
DIGITAL: NO RESALE
Source: WHO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com