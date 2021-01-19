ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-PANEL

Interim report on global handling of the pandemic

Start: 19 Jan 2021 13:14 GMT

End: 19 Jan 2021 14:13 GMT

GENEVA - An independent panel of experts headed by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is to present its interim report on the global handling of the pandemic to the WHO Executive Board. The report issued on Monday said that Chinese officials could have applied public health measures more forcefully in January to curb the initial COVID-19 outbreak, and criticized the WHO for not declaring an international emergency until Jan. 30.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE

DIGITAL: NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com