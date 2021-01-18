Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

18 de Enero de 2021

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 19ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:

- Sábado:

Wolverhampton 2 Silva (38), Boly (43)

West Bromwich 3 Pereira (8 penal, 56 penal), Ajayi (52)

West Ham 1 Antonio (9)

Burnley 0

Leeds 0

Brighton 1 Maupay (17)

Fulham 0

Chelsea 1 Mount (78)

Leicester 2 Maddison (37), Barnes (90+5)

Southampton 0

- Domingo:

Sheffield United 1 McGoldrick (59)

Tottenham 3 Aurier (5), Kane (40), NDombèlé Alvaro (62)

Liverpool 0

Mánchester United 0

Mánchester City 4 Stones (26, 68), Gündogan (56), Sterling (88)

Crystal Palace 0

- Lunes:

Arsenal 3 Aubameyang (50, 77), Saka (60)

Newcastle 0

./bds/mcd

AFP