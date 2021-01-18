Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 19ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:
- Sábado:
Wolverhampton 2 Silva (38), Boly (43)
West Bromwich 3 Pereira (8 penal, 56 penal), Ajayi (52)
West Ham 1 Antonio (9)
Burnley 0
Leeds 0
Brighton 1 Maupay (17)
Fulham 0
Chelsea 1 Mount (78)
Leicester 2 Maddison (37), Barnes (90+5)
Southampton 0
- Domingo:
Sheffield United 1 McGoldrick (59)
Tottenham 3 Aurier (5), Kane (40), NDombèlé Alvaro (62)
Liverpool 0
Mánchester United 0
Mánchester City 4 Stones (26, 68), Gündogan (56), Sterling (88)
Crystal Palace 0
- Lunes:
Arsenal 3 Aubameyang (50, 77), Saka (60)
Newcastle 0
