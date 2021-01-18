ADVISORY USA-MLK/HARRIS

Vice President-elect Harris attends Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event

Start: 18 Jan 2021 18:30 GMT

End: 18 Jan 2021 19:30 GMT

LOCATION TBA, UNITED STATES – Vice President-elect Kamala Harris participates in a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com