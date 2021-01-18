ADVISORY ITALY-POLITICS/CONTE

PM Conte addresses Italy's lower house of parliament
Start: 18 Jan 2021 11:13 GMT
End: 18 Jan 2021 12:10 GMT
ROME - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addresses Italy's lower house of parliament ahead of a vote of confidence after former Italian premier Matteo Renzi plunged the country into political crisis.
SCHEDULE
1100GMT - Session begins / Conte address
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: PARLIAMENT TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Italy
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL /ITALIAN SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com