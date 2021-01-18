ADVISORY ITALY-POLITICS/CONTE-VOTE

Italian PM faces a vote of confidence in parliament
Start: 18 Jan 2021 19:00 GMT
End: 18 Jan 2021 20:00 GMT
ROME - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faces a vote of confidence in the lower house of parliament after former Italian premier Matteo Renzi plunged the country into political crisis.
