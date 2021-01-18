ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-ASTRAZENECA -- UPDATED DATE

First doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's plane carrying the first 2 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from India lands at Rio's Galeao airport.

