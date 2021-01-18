ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/

China releases economic performance data for 2020
Start: 18 Jan 2021 01:49 GMT
End: 18 Jan 2021 03:00 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - The Commissioner of National Bureau of Statistics, Ning Jizhe holds a news conference on China's national economic performance in 2020.
SCHEDULE:
0200GMT - News conference begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com