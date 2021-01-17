ADVISORY --FLASH--RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-STILLS

Kremlin critic Navalny boards plane in Germany to fly to Russia
Start: 17 Jan 2021 14:23 GMT
End: 17 Jan 2021 14:26 GMT
BERLIN, GERMANY - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is flying back to Russia for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, despite the authorities' stated desire to arrest him and potentially jail him for years.
