ADVISORY --FLASH--7103-RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-BOARDING-INSTAGRAM

Navalny's wife quotes iconic Russian film as plane ready to take off
Start: 17 Jan 2021 15:20 GMT
End: 17 Jan 2021 15:22 GMT
BERLIN, GERMANY - "Boy, bring us some vodka, we're going home" - Navalny's wife quotes iconic Russian film as plane ready to take off. Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is flying back to Russia for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, despite the authorities' stated desire to arrest him and potentially jail him for years.
