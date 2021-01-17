ADVISORY --FLASH--7103-RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-BOARDING-INSTAGRAM

Navalny's wife quotes iconic Russian film as plane ready to take off

Start: 17 Jan 2021 15:20 GMT

End: 17 Jan 2021 15:22 GMT

BERLIN, GERMANY - "Boy, bring us some vodka, we're going home" - Navalny's wife quotes iconic Russian film as plane ready to take off. Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is flying back to Russia for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, despite the authorities' stated desire to arrest him and potentially jail him for years.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY 'INSTAGRAM @ NAVALNY'

DIGITAL: PART MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY 'INSTAGRAM @ NAVALNY'

Source: INSTAGRAM @ NAVALNY / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com