ADVISORY --FLASH--7102-RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-BOARDING

Kremlin critic Navalny boards plane in Germany to fly to Russia

Start: 17 Jan 2021 14:44 GMT

End: 17 Jan 2021 14:48 GMT

BERLIN, GERMANY - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is flying back to Russia for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, despite the authorities' stated desire to arrest him and potentially jail him for years.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com