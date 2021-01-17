ADVISORY --FLASH--7100-RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-PREVIEW

Kremlin critic Navalny returns to Russia despite arrest threat
Start: 17 Jan 2021 14:50 GMT
End: 17 Jan 2021 14:53 GMT
BERLIN, GERMANY - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is flying back to Russia for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, despite the authorities' stated desire to arrest him and potentially jail him for years.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com