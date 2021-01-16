ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/SCIENCE

Biden and Harris introduce key members of their science team

Start: 16 Jan 2021 18:30 GMT

End: 16 Jan 2021 19:30 GMT

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introduce key members of their science team. Those at the event may include: Dr. Eric Lander, nominee for Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and Presidential Science Advisor-designate; Dr. Alondra Nelson, OSTP Deputy Director for Science and Society; Dr. Frances H. Arnold, Co-Chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST); Dr. Maria Zuber, Co-Chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST).

