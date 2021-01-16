ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SLS TEST -- TIMINGS SUBJECT TO CHANGE

NASA & Boeing conduct a key hot-fire test of Space Launch System

Start: 16 Jan 2021 22:27 GMT

End: 16 Jan 2021 22:36 GMT

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS - NASA and Boeing conduct a key hot-fire test of the Space Launch System at the Stennis Space Center in MS, firing all four of its engines for about 8 minutes to simulate engine performance during a launch.

SCHEDULE:

2200GMT Two hour test window opens

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

