ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SLS TEST -- TIMINGS SUBJECT TO CHANGE

NASA & Boeing conduct a key hot-fire test of Space Launch System
Start: 16 Jan 2021 22:27 GMT
End: 16 Jan 2021 22:36 GMT
STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS - NASA and Boeing conduct a key hot-fire test of the Space Launch System at the Stennis Space Center in MS, firing all four of its engines for about 8 minutes to simulate engine performance during a launch.
SCHEDULE:
2200GMT Two hour test window opens
PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
