ADVISORY INDONESIA-CRASH/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Indonesia searches for crashed jet's voice recorder
Start: 16 Jan 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 16 Jan 2021 12:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT IS POSSIBLE ONLY - DEPENDENT ON DEVELOPMENTS. TIMINGS, SOURCE AND RESTRICTIONS TO BE CONFIRMED.
==
TANJUNG PRIUK PORT, JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Navy ships bring in wreckage and bodies of victims from a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet that plunged into the sea on Saturday with 62 people on board minutes after takeoff from Jakarta's main airport as search for the cockpit voice recorder continues.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: TBC
DIGITAL: TBC
Source: TBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Indonesia
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com