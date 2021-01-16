ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-VACCINE--UPDATED

India begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
Start: 16 Jan 2021 05:06 GMT
End: 16 Jan 2021 06:25 GMT
NEW DELHI, INDIA / SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA / MUMBAI, INDIA- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the world's biggest immunisation campaign by addressing medical workers via video link and then the live switches to the start of the COVID-19 vaccination drive with priority given to about 30 million healthcare and frontline workers.
SCHEDULE:
0500GMT - PM Modi to launch vaccination drive (DD - NO USE INDIA)
AFTER MODI SPEECH - All India Institute Of Medical Sciences starts vaccination drive in New Dehli (ANI - NO USE INDIA)
0617-0619GMT - Vaccination drive starts in Srinagar, Kashmir (ANI - NO USE INDIA)
0619-0621GMT - Vaccination drive starts in Mumbai, India (ANI - NO USE INDIA)
