ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-VACCINE--UPDATED

India begins COVID-19 vaccination drive

Start: 16 Jan 2021 05:06 GMT

End: 16 Jan 2021 06:25 GMT

NEW DELHI, INDIA / SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA / MUMBAI, INDIA- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the world's biggest immunisation campaign by addressing medical workers via video link and then the live switches to the start of the COVID-19 vaccination drive with priority given to about 30 million healthcare and frontline workers.

SCHEDULE:

0500GMT - PM Modi to launch vaccination drive (DD - NO USE INDIA)

AFTER MODI SPEECH - All India Institute Of Medical Sciences starts vaccination drive in New Dehli (ANI - NO USE INDIA)

0617-0619GMT - Vaccination drive starts in Srinagar, Kashmir (ANI - NO USE INDIA)

0619-0621GMT - Vaccination drive starts in Mumbai, India (ANI - NO USE INDIA)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE INDIA

DIGITAL: NO USE INDIA

Source: DD / ANI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: India

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / HINDI

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com