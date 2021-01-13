ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/CONGRESS-PELOSI SIGNING

Pelosi expected to sign articles of impeachment
Start: 13 Jan 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 13 Jan 2021 12:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, DC, USA - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will sign the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in an engrossment ceremony.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com