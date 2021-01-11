ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/CONGRESS

Beauty shot of Capitol building as congress considers impeachment
Start: 11 Jan 2021 11:59 GMT
End: 11 Jan 2021 12:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - A view of the east front of the Capitol building as seen the Elm site (closer to the House side), as congress is expected to consider impeachment.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com