ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/PROTEST-SAN DIEGO

Leftist and right-wing demonstrators face-off at march
Start: 09 Jan 2021 23:05 GMT
End: 10 Jan 2021 00:05 GMT
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – Leftist and right-wing demonstrators face-off after a local “Patriot March” was met by counter-protesters.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST - NBC (NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.)
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com