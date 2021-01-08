ADVISORY INDONESIA-SECURITY/BASHIR

Indonesian radical Muslim cleric released from jail

GUNUNG SINDUR PRISON, BOGOR, INDONESIA - A view of Gunung Sindar prison where Abu Bakar Bashir, the radical Muslim cleric and alleged mastermind of the 2002 Bali bombings, is expected to be released early from jail on humanitarian grounds. Bashir was jailed for 15 years in 2011 for helping plan a paramilitary group that aimed to kill the country's president.

TIME TBC - Bashir is released from prison

