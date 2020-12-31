ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/DEPARTURE ---QUALITY AS INCOMING

Trump departs Florida for Washington, D.C.
Start: 31 Dec 2020 16:11 GMT
End: 31 Dec 2020 16:35 GMT
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE QUALITY AS INCOMING
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - President Trump departs Mar-a-Lago en route to White House
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA
DIGITAL: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio:
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com