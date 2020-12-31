ADVISORY USA-CONGRESS/PELOSI

Newly elected U.S. Congress convenes, with Senate control still unclear
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The newly elected U.S. Congress meets for the first time, with a narrower Democratic majority in the House of Representatives and control of the Senate hinging on the outcome of a pair of runoff elections in Georgia.
SCHEDULE:
1700 GMT - House convenes
TBA GMT - Quorum call of members present
TBA GMT - Re-election of Nancy Pelosi as Speaker
TBA GMT - Pelosi administers oath to new members of the House
TBA GMT - Pelosi administers oath to returning members of the House
TBA GMT - House proceeds to conduct legislative business
