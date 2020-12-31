ADVISORY USA-CONGRESS/PELOSI

Newly elected U.S. Congress convenes, with Senate control still unclear

Start: 03 Jan 2021 16:45 GMT

End: 03 Jan 2021 17:45 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The newly elected U.S. Congress meets for the first time, with a narrower Democratic majority in the House of Representatives and control of the Senate hinging on the outcome of a pair of runoff elections in Georgia.

SCHEDULE:

1700 GMT - House convenes

TBA GMT - Quorum call of members present

TBA GMT - Re-election of Nancy Pelosi as Speaker

TBA GMT - Pelosi administers oath to new members of the House

TBA GMT - Pelosi administers oath to returning members of the House

TBA GMT - House proceeds to conduct legislative business

